Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Anant's big move to save their house

Today’s episode begins with Chetan telling Pankaj that making tea is a tough job. Chetan asks Pankaj that if he understands Kanak so well then how did the latter fail to understand her plan. Meanwhile, Jigna tells Kanak to sell the house as soon as possible. Jamuna questions Kanak that if she is planning to sell the house. Kanak tells her that it’s her house so she can do whatever she wants to do with it.

Hema taunts Gehna and Anant for giving false hope to others. Gehna tells her that they will keep their promise and will get take the house back from Kanak. Paresh tells Anant that he is their last hope, and Anant tells him that he won’t let Kanak sell the house.

Then, Anant’s employee calls Kanak and introduces him as the manager of Irani builders and tells her that they are interested in buying the house. Kanak rudely tells the manager that she wont talk to him, instead his owner should come and meet her directly if he is interested in her house. The manager tells Anant and Gehna that Kanak refused to make deal with him and wants to meets the owner directly.

Later, Anant and Gehna dress up as an aged Parsi couple and reach Desai mansion to meet the owner of the house. Kanak tells them that now she does not want to sell the house as her mood has changed and starts leaving. Anant gives her an offer of Rs 10 crore which forces Kanak to think over the deal. Kanak tells them that she would like to visit their office before the deal. Anant is now sure that Kanak will show interest in this deal.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

