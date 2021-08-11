Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak visits Mr.Irani’s office

The episode begins with Kanak calling out Gehna’s name while Paresh tells her that Anant and Gehna has gone to the market. Further, Kanak orders Pankaj to get a salad for her. On the other hand, Anant is sure that Kanak will surely come and meet the Irani builder. Soon, Paresh calls Gehna and Anant and tells them to get back home as soon as possible.

As Gehna and Anant get back, Kanak confronts them for being late and orders them to wash Jigna’s clothes as their punishment. Later, Kanak informs Jigna that she is going to meet Mr. Irani so that she can finalise the deal with him. As soon as Kanak leaves the house, Anant calls Jagdish and informs him about Kanak’s visit.

After a while Kanak reaches Mr. Irani’s office and meets Jagdish there. Kanak tells him to call his owner. Meanwhile, Anant includes Paresh in his plan and informs him about his strategy. Later, Anant receives a call from Jagdish where he learns about Kanak’s visit to meet Mr. Irani and he informs Gehna about it wherein she tells that she will stay back to handle things in the house.

Anant dresses up as Mr.Irani and reaches the office where he finds that Kanak is waiting for the Irani builder to finalise the deal. Anant tells her to come in his cabin where Kanak asks him about his previous and present constructions, Anant goes blank. Anant tries to change the topic and asks Kanak about what does she think about his Rs 10 crore deal. Kanak tells Anant that she will first visit his construction site and then finalise the deal.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

