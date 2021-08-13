Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak throws a party to flaunt her wealth

Today we see that Jigna asks Kanak about the guest list and money for the party. Kanak tells her that she will use money from her savings. Jigna tells her to think before spending every penny as they need savings for the future. Kanak tells her about the deal and tells Jigna to be relaxed.

Later, Kanak comes in the living area and announces that she has planned for party to celebrate her victory and orders everyone in the family to wear waiters uniform. Further, tells that whoever disagrees to follow her instructions can leave the house.

Desais start decorating the house. While working Anant losses his calm and tells that he can’t tolerate Kanak anymore and he is not a servant to follow her orders. Gehna motivates Anant and tells him that soon this bad phase will vanish.

Soon after Desais welcome and serve the guests. Jamuna complaints about Kanak to Praful, on which he tells her that God will help them to get rid of this problem. Further, a guest calls Praful and tells him to refill his drink. Praful fells ashamed on living in his own house as a servant.

The guest pushes Praful for denying his order, while Anant holds Praful. Gehna tries to confront the guest for his behaviour thats when Kanak throws alcohol at Gehna’s face and insults her. Anant shouts at Gehna for not taking stand for herself. While Gehna holds herself responsible for their situation and later talks to Anant about their plan to fool Kanak. Hema overhears their conversation and thinks of passing it to Kanak.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak visits Mr.Irani’s office