Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Sagar hides his partner's identity

Today, Sagar uses a smoke bomb to escape from the grip of the cops. The inspector assures Anant that they will get hold of Sagar soon. Sagar steals a car and vanishes while Gehna asks Desais to believe in Lord Ganesha's powers. Chetan tells his family that Sagar has lost control over his mind and won’t understand anything now.

Anant wonders why did Sagar sneak into his room. Praful thinks about telling Anant about his abduction as he thinks that Sagar is planning something big. Meanwhile, Radhika tells Kanak that she has done a huge mistake by helping Sagar to escape from the jail as they cannot trust the latter. Later, the Desai’s immerse the Ganesh idol and get back home. Anant tells his family to be relaxed and asks them to rest as the cops are standing outside their house.

Gehna tries to confront Anant about his restless behaviour while the latter shouts at her and tells her to focus on her studies. After a while, the professor collides with Krishna and questions the latter for having guns with him. Krishna tells the professor that he is depicting a terrorist in his play. Anant spots all this and feels that there is something fishy but ignores it.

Kanak meets Sagar and yells at him for attacking Anant in front of everyone. Kanak is about to slap him but the latter holds her hand and reveals that he isn’t alone this time. Radhika asks Sagar about his fourth partner but Sagar tells them to wait to meet his partner. Meanwhile, Gehna tells the professor everything about Sagar as he feels worried.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

