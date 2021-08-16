Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Anant and Gehna fool Kanak to get back their house

Today, we see that Kanak tells Anant that she will count the money before signing the contract. Jagdish tells Anant that they will end up in jail if Kanak learns about the fake cash. Gehna asks Kanak to let her servants count the money, as an owner the latter should just sit and watch. Kanak agrees with Gehna and asks Chetan to count the money. Anant thinks that as Chetan is a bank employee he will recognize the fake money, so Anant tells Kanak to let Paresh count the money. Paresh takes the bag and starts counting.

Later, Paresh tells Kanak that he has counted the money that's when Kanak signs on the papers. Praful and Jamuna break down into tears as Kanak signs on the papers. Anant informs Kanak that she can stay in the house until he starts his construction work and leaves from there with Gehna.

Kanak dances with the money and dreams of living a luxurious life. The next morning, Kanak wakes up to Gehna’s prayer in the house. Kanak comes down and tells Gehna to stop her nonsense. Meanwhile, Jamuna slaps Kanak and calls her a maid which shocks her and further tells Kanak to leave her house.

Gehna tells Kanak that the original owner has slapped the fake owner as Desai House belongs only to Praful and Jamuna. Later, she informs Kanak about their plan and tells Kanak that she has been trapped in it. Anant reveals that he was the one who had dressed up as Mr. Irani and fooled Kanak with the fake cash. Looking at all this Gehna is completely speechless.

