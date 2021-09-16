Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Hema tries to convince Sagar

Sagar learns that Anant is following him and knowing this he runs away. Anant gets surprised as he finds out that Krishna is Sagar’s partner. Meanwhile, Gehna refuses to believe Professor Kumar’s words as he tells her that Krishna is planning to do something against their country. Gehna asks the professor if the latter is Sagar’s partner. Professor Kumar denies Gehna’s allegation and makes her remember that how he saved the latter from Sagar’s goons.

Later, the professor informs Gehna that he had seen Radhika going towards the storeroom with a big bag. Professor also adds that he had spotted Krishna sneaking into Anant’s room and after a while found guns in Krishna’s bag. Gehna learns that the professor has strong evidence against Krishna and thus believes the professor. Gehna remembers that Radhika and Kanak had bought the bag in the house and finds it difficult to believe that the duo works with terrorists. Gehna tries to talk to Anant but he ignores her as he feels restless after spotting Krishna with Sagar. Anant tries to change the topic while Gehna feels that Anant is hiding something from her.

Desai’s decide to celebrate Paresh’s birthday keeping the 1970’s as the theme of the party. As the party starts Kanak reminds Hema about their plan while a disguised Sagar enters the house and takes Hema aside. Hema requests Sagar to refrain from his brutal activities and tells him to surrender. Jamuna goes upstairs to find Gehna but finds Sagar talking with someone about a bomb blast. Jamuna gets worried and rushes to call Anant, meanwhile, something hits Jamuna’s head and she falls on the stairs.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

