Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak losses everything

Today, we see that Kanak faces reality where she gets to know that Anant and Gehna have fooled her with fake cash. Jamuna orders Kanak to leave the house as she doesn’t belong to their family. Kanak acts innocent and falls at Jamuna’s feet and asks for forgiveness. Gehna tells Kanak that she hasn’t done a mistake but has committed a crime and should be punished severely.

Further, Pankaj cuts all ties with Kanak and gives her the divorce papers which shatters Kanak and her mother. Jamuna decides to felicitate Anant and Gehna for returning their house, while Anant gives the original property papers to Paresh. Desais decide to celebrate this moment of happiness and decorate their house and start the celebration.

As everything is going well, Kanak gets back in the house. Pankaj confronts her how does she dare to return and immediately orders Kanak to leave the house and as he tries to throw her out of the house, a group of ladies come there and stop him. One of the lady questions Pankaj about his behaviour towards Kanak. Anant asks the ladies about their identity. The ladies reveal that they belong to a NGO that works for women who face domestic violence. Kanak lies to ladies saying that Desais even beat her and also demand dowry from her.

Gehna tells Kanak to stop lying and tells NGO representatives that it’s Kanak who has tortured the Desais. Kanak shows her fake wounds and accuses her family for it. The NGO representative says that they don’t know what exactly had happened so their associate will find out the truth.