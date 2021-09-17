Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 17 September 2021, Written Update: Sagar tricks Radhika and makes her commit a crime

Today we see that everyone rushes towards Jamuna. Kanak and Radhika blame Sagar for hurting Jamuna. Later, Desais admit Jamuna to the hospital. Meanwhile, Gehna informs Anant that she knows about his secret mission and tells him to continue. Praful also supports Anant and tells him that Jamuna will be proud of him.

Anant blames Kanak for Jamuna’s situation. Professor Kumar backs Kanak and tells her that she was standing in the hall when everything happened. Later, the professor accuses Krishna as he was not present when Jamuna was been injured. Krishna tells Desais that Jamuna is just like his mother and cannot even dream of hurting her.

Anant asks the professor for evidence against Krishna. Further, Anant remembers that how the latter saw Krishna with Sagar and vanished as he tried to chase them. Tiya gets upset as Anant doubts Krishna along with the professor. Anant tells Tiya that he has a strong reason to doubt Krishna as he had seen him along with Sagar. Krishna then reveals that he met Sagar to give him money as the latter blackmailed him.

Furthermore, Sagar calls Radhika and tells her to inject Jamuna with a special liquid. Sagar tricks Radhika as the liquid had poison in it. Meanwhile, Sagar’s partner calls Anant and tells him to give away the file consisting of the information about his secret mission and threatens to harm Jamuna and Praful. After a while, Radhika enters Jamuna’s room with the injection while Gehna tries to stop her from injecting Jamuna. Radhika pushes away Gehna and injects Jamuna with the poisonous liquid.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

