Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Radhika’s comeback shocks Desais

In today's episode, the NGO executive tells Desais that their associate will come tomorrow to find out what exactly has happened and will submit a report to the NGO. Kanak mocks Desais for getting in more chaos in the house and returns to her room. Gehna prays to god about making everything normal and gets back to her room.

The next day everyone is shocked to see Radhika back in the house. Anant tells her to leave their house, while Gehna confronts her for her wrongdoings in the past. Radhika ignores their talk and comes in with her luggage and tells them about being appointed by the NGO as an associate to find out the truth which shocks Desais.

Gehna calls the NGO executive and tells her about Radhika’s past but nothing seems to work as the NGO official believes Radhika to be their best associate and later leaves from there. Further, Radhika tells Anant to pick her bags and orders him to keep it in her room.

Kanak assures Hema about bad things taking place everyday in their house after Radhika’s comeback. Radhika calls Anant in her room and makes him unpack the luggage and behaves rudely to him. As Anant leaves from her room, Radhika decides to teach Desais a lesson and assures to make their life a hell. After a while, Kanak tells Radhika that they can work together against Desais to destroy them. Radhika tells her that she is her to complete her work and orders Kanak to prepare food for her. As Kanak is leaving, she informs her that she is least interested in her plans and does not have time for the nonsense.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

