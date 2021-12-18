Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 18 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna escapes from jail

In today’s episode, Anant tells Gehna that he couldn’t find Kusum. Gehna tells Swara must be knowing about Kusum. She tells she feels like something’s wrong and even Anant agrees. Gehna tells Anant to return home as Swara can’t be trusted. Swara tells Kanak that she lost the right as she’s divorced now. Kanak slaps her and Pankaj tells Kanak to not humiliate his wife. Swara acts like she might faint and Pankaj helps her to the room. Kanak leaves feeling upset.

Hema goes to Kanak’s place. Swara rings the bell and Hema hides. Swara tells she will give a heir soon and Kanak warns her to not do it. Swara twists Kanak’s hand and tells she’ll put her family’s life in danger and tells Hema to come out from hiding and accompany her till the house. Hema gets scared. In the house, Panditji tells a story of how Krishna escaped the jail to come and free earth from sins.

Swara tells Pankaj that she organised this session for his well-being. Baa says yes and praises Swara. The police station’s fire alarm goes off and the constable releases the prisoners. Gehna escapes and the police come to the house. Anant asks the inspector what happened and he informs them that Gehna escaped. Swara asks them if a shoot at sight order is issued for her and Anant tells her to stop talking. Gehna hides and watches the reporters.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

