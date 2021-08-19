Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Radhika’s atrocious act harms Desai family

Today we will see that Kanak screams for help as she discovers her saree has caught fire. Gehna rushes to help Kanak but Anant stops her, Radhika clicks his picture from her room while stopping Gehna. Further, Gehna saves Kanak and burns her hand in the chaos. Radhika comes downstairs while Kanak lies to her that Desais tried to kill her.

Later, Jamuna tells Anant to be careful as Kanak and Radhika are very cruel, both can go down to any level to get what they want. Anant decides to place spy cameras in the house, so that they can live peacefully in the house as they will have a proof with them for all the false allegations.

Radhika forces Anant for taking her on a date wherein latter denies her order. This hurts Radhika’s ego and she decides to teach Anant a lesson. Radhika starts hitting Kanak very hard with a stick and blames Jamuna for it. All the family members stand shocked to hear this as everything happened in front of them. Radhika asks Anant to take her on a date or else warns Anant about calling the police and sending Jamuna behind the bars for domestic violence.

After a while Anant goes to the market where he is accused of molesting a girl and the crowd decides to thrash Anant and also cover his face with black colour. Gehna learns about this being Radhika’s evil move to defame their family, on the other hand, Radhika mocks at Praful for his upbringing. Soon, Gehna rushes to the market and saves Anant from being thrashed. ​

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

