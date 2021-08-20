Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna saves Kanak from Radhika’s attack.

In the previous episode, we saw that Radhika tries to defame Anant, while Gehna saves latter from being thrashed by locals for a fake allegation of molesting a girl.

Pankaj gives an ointment to Kanak and tells her to apply wherever Radhika has hit her. Kanak tells Pankaj that she loves him truly; Pankaj says that he wont fall in her trap yet again as he has faced a lot due to her along with his family. Also tells Kanak that he regrets for marrying her and leaves from there.

On the other hand, Gehna saves Anant from being thrashed by the people in the market and gets him home safely. Jamuna gets relieved as Anant gets back home and humiliates Radhika by saying that the latter does not deserve any relationship. Radhika asks Jamuna to shut up as her dialogues won’t affect her. Instead, she warns Desais for submitting a false report against them.

As all the family members are gathered in the hall, Gehna notices the chandelier which is about to fall on Kanak. Gehna pushes Kanak away from the chandelier and saves her life. Anant learns that this atrocious act was planned by Radhika so that she could include this incident in her report and blame Desai family for it. Later, Anant tells Gehna that he won’t spare Radhika as she has crossed all her limits. Kanak shouts at Radhika for playing with her life. Radhika tells her to be polite to her as she can give a negative report against her.

Later, Radhika orders Gehna to taste Kanak’s food and prove that there is no poison mixed in it. Gehna tastes the food and goes to get water. Meanwhile, Radhika mixes something suspicious in Kanak’s food in the absence of Gehna.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

