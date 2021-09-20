Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Gehna learns about Sagar's innocence

Today, Anant calls the inspector and questions him about Krishna’s confession. The inspector tells Anant that Krishna did not confess anything, but assures Anant that his team will make sure that Krishna confesses all his crimes. Desais ask Anant about who kidnapped Praful. Anant blames Krishna and tells his family that he had caught Krishna red-handed.

Gehna tries to back Krishna by saying that all the allegations are fake. Anant refuses to agree with Gehna and tells her that he won't talk to the latter if anything happens to Praful. Ahead, Anant accuses Gehna for Praful and Jamuna’s condition as Krishna came into their life because of her

Meanwhile, Radhika becomes happy as Krishna is creating issues between Anant and Gehna. On the flip side, Krishna tells Gehna the reason behind meeting Sagar. Furthermore, Krishna also tells Gehna that he received an unknown call and learnt about Anant’s life being in danger and thus decided to visit the location given by the unknown person. Gehna checks Krishna's cell phone and learns that he is innocent.

Hema calls Sagar and asks him about Praful’s location and assures to give him Anant’s file post he reveals Praful’s location. Later, Hema meets Sagar, while the latter takes the file and refuses to tell Praful’s location. Later, Anant learns about Praful’s location, while Sagar tells his associates to shift Praful as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Radhika, Kanak and Hema enter the go-down with rods and beat up the goons but stop as someone fires a gun shot.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

