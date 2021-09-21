Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Jamuna reveals truth about the professor

Today, Anant enters the warehouse and finds Praful. Later, Anant drags Sagar out of the warehouse and tells him that he will end up in jail just like Krishna. Gehna confronts Sagar and asks about his partner. Sagar denies disclosing the name of his other partner. Sagar notices a car coming his way and pushes Gehna and Anant and escape in that car. Gehna notices the eyes of the driver while rescuing Praful. After a while, everyone in the house gets relieved as Anant and Gehna get back Praful.

Professor Kumar comes to talk with Gehna wherein she notices that Professor Kumar is Sagar’s partner as she notices his eyes. Gehna gets a shock of her life as she finds it difficult to believe that the professor is behind all the mess. Professor learns that Gehna has revealed his real identity and decides to kill her. Meanwhile, all the family members reach the hospital as everyone is concerned about Jamuna’s health. Anant taunts Kanak and Radhika by saying that it's hard to digest that the duo helps Gehna to rescue Praful.

Back in the Desai Mansion, the professor mixes sleeping pills with the coffee and offers it to Gehna wherein the latter notices everything. Gehna plays a smart move and exchanges the coffee cups. The professor drinks the coffee and losses consciousness. On the other hand, Jamuna gets back to normal and tells everyone that it was Professor Kumar who pushed her from the stairs. Anant remembers that Gehna is all alone in the house along with Professor Kumar and decides to go home as the latter can hurt Gehna.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

