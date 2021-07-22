Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 22 July, 2021 Written Update: Gehna's worst day while learning driving

Today, we saw Gehna telling the instructor that she wants to learn on a busy road since it was her last day to learn. She also ensures him that she won't commit any mistake as her Kanha (Lord Krishna) is always safeguarding her. After driving for a while, Gehna stops, the instructor praises her as she managed to grasp things quickly.

The instructor tells her that they are done for the day. Gehna still requests him to teach her how to drive the car in reverse gear. The instructor tells Gehna that they can continue with the same tomorrow as she looked very tired. But she requests him to teach her. Soon, the instructor agrees on teaching her and gives her all the instructions to follow while driving in reverse gear. Gehna is all set to drive.

Soon, Gehna gets confused and puts the car in the 1st gear instead of the reverse gear and revs the car. The car gains speed and moves forward and crashes, hitting a lady. The lady was seen fainting. The instructor soon takes charge of the car and they vanish from the spot. Gehna wanted to help the lady but is stopped by the instructor as it could have created chaos.

On the other hand, Anant again could not find his car keys. Today, he peeps out of his window to check his car but could not find it. Anant along with his family checks it personally. But, by the time, Gehna had already parked the car.

Gehna tells Kanak about the accident and takes her to the spot. They reach the location and see that everything is normal. Kanak explains to Gehna that it would have been a small accident and the lady would be alright.

Will Anant find out the truth or will it remain suspense.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

