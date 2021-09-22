Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Professor Kumar gets arrested

Today, Anant gets back to Desai house and spots the professor and asks him about Gehna. The professor Kumar keeps a condition in front of Anant before telling him Gehna’s location. Later, Kumar shows time bombs to him. Anant gets confused looking at the bombs and tells him to refrain his brutal activities. Professor Kumar tells Anant to plant these bombs in the locations given by him. The professor also warns Anant to forget Gehna if he fails to complete the task within fifteen minutes.

Anant denies to complete the task and tells that he won’t kill innocent people. Professor Kumar tells Anant that he can only save Gehna when he kills innocent people. Further, Anant takes the suitcase to the police station where the bomb squad defuses the bombs. Later, Anant tells the inspector about Gehna's abduction and blames the professor for it.

After a while, professor learns that Anant has betrayed him and decides to kill Gehna. Anant reaches the house in time and tries to save Gehna. The professor gets a gun and tries to shoot Anant wherein the police reach in time and save Anant and Gehna. Meanwhile, everyone in the family feels bad for Krishna as the latter landed in trouble due to the professor. Furthermore, Anant regrets for ignoring Gehna when she had to convey something important. Paresh compliments Gehna for her bravery and feels proud of her for saving the nation.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Jamuna reveals truth about the professor