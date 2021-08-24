Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna risks her life for Anant’s certificates

Today, Kanak tells Desai’s that if they find the answers to her questions then they can easily find the certificates too. Kanak asks the first question to Anant and everyone starts searching for the certificates. Gehna tells Kanak to refrain from her brutal activities and asks her to give away Anant’s certificates. Later, Kanak gives scissors to Gehna and tells the latter to cut her hair in return for Anant’s certificates.

Gehna agrees to cut her hair wherein Pankaj takes the scissor from her and warns Kanak to cut her hair. Kanak gets scared and tells Pankaj that she is unaware of the certificates as this is Radhika’s plan. Later, Gehna receives a message from Radhika and learns that the latter has Anant’s certificates.

Gehna reaches the given address and asks Radhika the reason behind hiding Anant’s certificates. Without wasting any time, Radhika points towards the fire and tells her to take the certificates which are hanging on the tree. Radhika tells Gehna to be quick or else certificates will be destroyed and Anant has only 15 remaining minutes for his interview. Gehna decides to climb on the tree to recover Anant’s certificates.

In this process, Gehna drops her mobile phone in front of Radhika. Anant tries to call Gehna but Radhika picks the call and tells them about the location. Meanwhile, Gehna tries to climb on the tree but hurts herself in the process. Finally, Gehna gets back the certificates before they were destroyed in the fire. As Gehna tried to come down from the tree, the bark of the tree starts to break and Gehna starts falling down along with it. Anant catches Gehna before she could hurt herself and saves her life.