Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 23 July, 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Anant

She also asks Gehna to hide what happened. Gehna decides that she will drive carefully from now on and tries to forget about the accident. She also decides to tell Anant everything later. Further, we see that Chetan enquires Gehna about Hema, to which Gehna replies saying that she is unaware. Later, a police inspector comes and asks about Hema. Praful tells the inspector that Hema is his daughter in law. The police inspector further reveals the details about Hema’s accident which shocks everyone. Hearing this, Gehna realizes that the person she hit with her car was Hema. The police inspector informs them that it’s a hit and run case but they have a witness and will be able to catch the culprit pretty soon. Gehna is shocked listening to this.

The Desai’s soon reach the hospital and find Chetan crying. The doctor informs the Desai’s that Hema can go into a coma. Gehna blames herself for the situation. Gehna tells Kanak that she is going to reveal the truth to everyone. Kanak warns her against it.

Anant soon reaches the hospital. Gehna prays to God for Hema. Gehna tenses up when Anant asks her about what happened. Later, Pankaj tells Anant that the police had found the car which hit Hema and that it's actually right outside the hospital. Gehna secretly overhears the police’s conversation and confesses her crime. Witnessing this, Anant takes all the blame on himself.

A while later, Anant shouts at Gehna for lying to him. He tells her that he won’t forgive her for lying but he can’t let the police arrest her and takes the blame on himself to save her. The police arrests Anant. Later, Gehna tells everyone that she was the one who hit Hema.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 22 July, 2021 Written Update: Gehna's worst day while learning driving