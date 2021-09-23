Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Anant and Gehna get ready for their marriage

In today’s episode, Praful is excited as they have planned to surprise Gehna. Later, Jamuna shows Gehna some ornaments and a set of clothes. Looking at all that, Radhika feels that something is fishy. Ahead, Anant feels that Gehna will be happy after hearing the news about their marriage. Praful tells Anant to decorate the house as it is a very special occasion.

Gehna gets confused looking at the preparations. Radhika gets impatient and tries to get a hint about the function but fails as none of the family member have a clue. Paresh finds Radhika idol and tells her to help in decorating the house. Later, Sagar calls Radhika and informs her about Anant and Gehna’s marriage. Radhika gets shocked and decides to spoil the celebration. On the flip side, Sagar laughs knowing that Radhika will create problems in the marriage ceremony.

Later, Desais inform Gehna to dress up as all the arrangements are been done for their marriage ceremony. Further, Desais dance together in the house to celebrate happiness after a long time. Anant gets enchanted by Gehna’s beauty. Radhika feels envious as Desais celebrate Anant and Gehna’s marriage ceremony in front of her. Desais wait for Gehna, while Hiral visits Gehna’s room to get her down and breaks Gehna’s bangles unknowingly. Gehna gets worried as breaking of bangles is considered as a bad sign before marriage.

