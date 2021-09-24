Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 24 September 2021, Written Update: A jolt for the Desais

Today, Sagar and his associates help Professor Kumar to escape from police custody. Police inspector decides to inform Anant about the professor’s escape. Meanwhile, Desais gather at the marriage venue and pull a prank on Gehna. Tiya and Hiral scare Gehna as they tell her that they have fixed her marriage with the most loving person. Gehna denies to marry anyone else as she accepted Anant as her husband. Later, Anant makes a dashing entry and gets a smile on Gehna’s face.

Further, Sagar shows the marriage venue to professor and tells him to plant the bombs. On the flip side, Gehna feels blessed as Anant wants to marry her on his own will. Meanwhile, Anant tells Krishna that he wants to make this day remarkable. Radhika overhears their talks and decides to make this day remarkable in her style.

Anant and Gehna sit beside each other as the priest starts the rituals. Gehna feels blessed as all of her dreams are turning out into reality. The priest then asks Anant and Gehna to exchange the garlands. Later, the priest tells Anant to hold Gehna’s hand for a ritual. Anant suddenly stops the rituals and takes of the bride’s veil and exposes Radhika who tries to trick everyone. Anant gets worried as he finds Gehna missing from the wedding venue. Hema and Tiya start searching for Gehna and get shocked as they find the latter lying unconscious in a room.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

