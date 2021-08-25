Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Anant and Gehna save Kanak

Today, Gehna tells Radhika to refrain from her brutal activities and orders her to tell them where is Kanak. Anant gets back home and finds everyone in stress. Jamuna informs Anant about Kanak’s sudden disappearance from the house. Anant straight away confronts Radhika for Kanak’s exit. Radhika ignores him and asks him about his interview. Anant tells her that it went well and they company has also offered a job to him.

Jamuna blames Radhika for not being able to celebrate any good news in the house. Radhika ignores Jamuna and tells Desais to be careful as police can come anytime in their house. Jamuna suddenly looses consciousness due to the stress. Sapan splashes water on Jamuna’s face, later Gehna notices that water is in blue colour and remembers that Kanak was wearing blue colour saree before she went missing. Gehna realises that Kanak might be in the water tank, soon Gehna and Anant rush towards the terrace and find Kanak in the water tank and rescue her.

Anant gets Kanak downstairs, while Pankaj covers Kanak with warm towel. Gehna tells Radhika that she won't let the latter win against the Desai family. As Kanak gets back to normal, she realises that Radhika can even kill her to satisfy her wants. Further, Desais start decorating the house to celebrate Anant’s success. After a while Anant shocks everyone when he tells Radhika that he wants to go for a date with Radhika. Later, Anant takes Radhika to a restaurant and gives her a rose and thanks the latter for making him realise that he loves Gehna and she is his perfect match. Radhika gets shocked to listen Anant’s words and leaves the restaurant.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

