Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Radhika tries to confuse Gehna

Today, as Anant gets back home he is shocked to see that Gehna is completely normal. Further, she tells him that she trusts him so he can do anything he wants. Anant gets happy listening to this and later tries to reveal his true feelings but struggles to confess his feelings. Tiya interrupts and takes Gehna along with her to the kitchen. Meanwhile, Anant decides to propose to Gehna in grand way.

Later, Praful calls Anant as his biggest strength, while Anant gives credit to Gehna for his success. Radhika gets furious looking at Desais being happy, Gehna mocks Radhika and tells her not to feel jealous as they will also celebrate Rakshabandhan in a grand way. Radhika tells Gehna to be careful as tomorrow will be a memorable day for her.

The next morning, Tiya and Hiral leave for shopping wherein Kanak and Hema leave the house for going to the parlour. Later, Kanak and Hema go the prison to meet Sagar. Hema ties rakhi on Sagar’s hand and informs him about Radhika’s comeback. Later, Anant and his brothers decide to go and get gifts for Hiral and Tiya. Radhika tells Gehna about brake failure, Gehna tells her that she knows that the latter trying to trick her yet again but won’t fall in her trap. Gehna gets worried and stops Anant. The latter agrees to Gehna and stays back as there might be something wrong as Gehna has stopped him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

