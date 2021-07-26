Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Gehna finds out the truth

At the start, we see that Gehna rushes to the kitchen to prepare tea for Bapuji but Paresh informs her that they have already prepared tea by themselves. Gehna then goes to Baa to give her medicine but gets to know that she had already taken it. Everyone in the house is trying to ignore her. Furthermore, Gehna remembers all her plans of giving Anant a surprise but is hit with reality when she comes to know that Anant has committed a crime. The lawyer informs the Desai's that he cannot bail Anant out today as it's a public holiday. Baa is very upset and starts crying.

Gehna reaches the driving school and finds a new instructor and asks the staff about the previous instructor. She finds out that the previous instructor somehow earned a lot of money and bought his own taxi and can be found in a nearby taxi stand. Gehna thanks the staff and leaves.

On the other hand, Chetan cries for Hema’s condition. Kanak asks him to relax and have coffee. As he is leaving, Kanak asks Hema to stop acting. Hema wakes up and says she is very hungry. Kanak gives her food and tells her that she needs to act for a few more days.

Soon, Gehna finds Jagannath where he reveals the secret that a woman came to meet him a few days ago and offered him Rs 50,000 for the accident. Also, he accepts that he changed the gear and tricked her. He is sure he will be able to recognize the lady by looking at her eyes.

Gehna reaches the police station and calls the family members. She tells the inspector that she knows the truth and wants to reveal it to everyone. Jagannath looks at Kanak and feels as if he has seen him before.

