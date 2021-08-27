Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna destroys Radhika’s plan

Jamuna informs Anant that Tiya and Hiral have still not returned from the shopping. Gehna calms Jamuna and asks her to get ready for the function. As Gehna tries to make things proper, Radhika reminds her that she had already warned her that she won’t let them celebrate Rakshabandhan. Radhika tells Gehna to worry about Tiya and Hiral as they have still not reached home. Later, Radhika calls Tiya and puts the call on speaker. Gehna hears Tiya’s scream which shocks her and asks Radhika where are Tiya and Hiral. Radhika refuses to tell the truth and decides to trouble Desais.

Meanwhile Radhika’s goons lock Tiya and Hiral in a warehouse where both the girls scream for help while they struggle to breathe. Gehna recalls that while Radhika had kept the call on speaker she had heard temple’s bell around Tiya and informs about it to Anant. Further, Anant, Gehna and Paresh leave the house to search their sisters. Radhika laughs at Desais for their situation but tells the family members to think about the safety of their daughters instead of cursing her.

Gehna, Anant and Paresh reach the temple and start searching for Hiral and Tiya around the area. Gehna hears someone coughing from behind a locked door. Anant breaks the door of the warehouse and rescues Hiral and Tiya. On the other hand, Jamuna gets worried for her daughters. Meanwhile, Anant and Gehna get back Hiral and Tiya which calms down Jamuna. Later, Desais celebrate Rakshabandhan while the family members tie rakhi to Gehna for saving them from all the problems which makes her emotional.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

