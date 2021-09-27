Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Gehna is in danger

In today’s episode, Professor Kumar’s associates take Gehna to a different location. The latter confronts them for their act, while the goons tell her to stay silent. Gehna gets ready to sacrifice her life for family and the country. Everyone at the wedding venue learn about Gehna’s abduction. Radhika enjoys the situation as she never wanted this marriage to happen. Praful remembers Gehna and shares her memories with the family members. Meanwhile, Radhika recalls Sagar’s words and accuses him for Gehna’s abduction.

Professor Kumar’s associates stop Anant as he tries to save Gehna. The goons inform Anant that Gehna is a scapegoat for their mission and hence they will not allow him to reach till Gehna. Anant decides to use his physical power but the goons remind him about the bomb and tell him to relax as any of his mistake will lead to Gehna's death. Later, the professor’s associates lock Anant in a empty room and leave from there.

After a while, the goons give a wireless headset to Gehna and leave her in the middle of a jungle. Meanwhile, Anant feels helpless as he finds himself locked in a room. Ahead, Anant calls Krishna and tells him about the abduction and Gehna’s decision to save the country in return of her life. Anant requests Krishna to save his family as he will find a way to save Gehna. Krishna assures Anant that he won’t let anything happen to the Desai family. Furthermore, Gehna gets shocked to see Professor Kumar in the jungle wherein Sagar comes there with bomb and asks Gehna to wear it.

