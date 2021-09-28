Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Professor Kumar misleads the police

Today, Gehna refuses to wear the body suit which includes explosives in it. Gehna tells the professor that she will only put on the bodysuit once he assures her that he will not harm any member of the Desai family. The professor agrees with Gehna and tells his associates to shift Desais to a safe place. Meanwhile, the professor's associates reach Desai house and take all the family members to a safe venue. Professor Kumar asks Gehna to wear the body suit as he shifts her family members to a safe place.

Later, Professor Kumar calls the police and misleads them and tells them that Anant and Gehna are planning to blast the tunnel which has been made to protect the country. Professor Kumar decides to shift Gehna to a different location. Gehna thinks about her family and decides to escape. Professor Kumar and Sagar get hold of her and threaten her to destroy her family if she tries to escape. Gehna agrees to work according to the professor and accompanies them.

Ahead, the police inspector and his team arrests Anant and tell him that they have a secret information against him. Anant tries to convince the police but they refuse to believe him. The police inspector considers Anant as a human bomb as the professor misleads them with false information. On the flip side, Gehna reminisces all the moments she shared with Anant and the Desai family. Finally, Anant manages to convince the police inspector and tells him that someone diverted them and has circulated wrong information. Anant tells the police that they need to stop the blast as soon as possible.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

