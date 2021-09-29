Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Anant tries to track Gehna

Today, Professor Kumar tells Gehna to prepare herself as she has to execute his plan. Gehna talks to the professor and asks him the reason behind hating his own country. Professor Kumar tells Gehna that his country snatched everything from him. The latter also reveals that he lost his family in a terrorist attack. Gehna trusts the professor while he starts laughing wherein Gehna gets confused looking at his behaviour. The professor reveals that he is doing all this only for money and he can go till any extend to earn money. Later, the professor shows the tunnel to Gehna and tells her that she has to enter the tunnel and has to blast it.

Sagar tells Gehna that her decision to choose Anant over him will make her die today. Gehna asks Sagar to never compare himself with Anant. Professor Kumar tells them to stop fighting as he needs to complete his mission quickly. Meanwhile, Anant reaches the jungle with the military officials and starts to search Gehna. Ahead, Professor Kumar tells Gehna to enter the tunnel. Gehna enters the tunnel but the thought of betraying her country and getting Anant blamed for the planning stops her. Sagar and Kumar spot this and get worried as Gehna starts walking in the opposite direction.

Professor outsmarts Gehna and makes her walk in the right direction. Sagar and Kumar wait for the blast as it will destroy the whole city. Furthermore, Anant thinks that if the military finds Gehna in the tunnel, they will surely count her as a terrorist. Anant diverts the military’s attention and runs towards the bridge to save Gehna. The military officers doubt Anant as he escapes without any notice.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

