Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Anant’s smart move saves Gehna

Today, Anant talks to Radhika about her changed behaviour and tells her to improve. Radhika tells Anant that this is the new version of her and now she is back only for revenge. Anant tries to talk loudly with Radhika but latter tells him to lower his voice or else she will send Gehna behind the bars. Anant feels helpless as all the proof is against them. Radhika tells Anant to save his wife instead of fighting with her.

Later, Anant finds Gehna and she hugs him tightly and starts crying. Gehna tells Anant that she had no clue about the sword being original. Anant asks her to calm down and tells her that someone might have changed the sword. Gehna is adamant and keeps saying that she stabbed Kanak.

Police inspector comes at Desai Mansion along with his team. Meanwhile, doctor informs that Kanak has regained her consciousness. The inspector goes to Kanak for her statement and asks her to tell the truth. Radhika forces Kanak to put the blame on Gehna. Kanak tells the inspector that Gehna stabbed her, but it was a part of their play. Kanak also adds that she used fake blood and fainted because she was hungry since morning.

Kanak tells the inspector that Desais have always saved her life. Hema wonders about sudden change in Kanak’s behaviour. Anant recalls that how he informed Kanak about Radhika’s plan of swapping the sword. Anant also promised Kanak to forgive her for everything she has done in the past if she doesn’t complain against Gehna.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform

