Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna saves Anant from a lethal attack

Today, Anant shouts at Radhika for using his laptop but later Jamuna informs Anant that the latter did not use his laptop. Radhika tells Anant that she is least interested in using his laptop. Further, Anant suspects Kanak, while Hema tells him that Kanak was with her. Kanak confronts Anant for blaming her in whatever is happening in the house.

Ahead, Gehna spots a timer on Anant’s laptop and gets a doubt of something being wrong. The latter snatches the laptop from Anant and tries to dump it in the water. Someone is keeping a watch on them while they hear counts. Gehna instantly throws the laptop wherein Anant moves towards the laptop to get it but the laptop then explodes and injures Anant. Desais get worried for Anant and take him inside.

As this news reaches the officers from Anant’s project, they decide to terminate Anant from the project. Kanak and Radhika share a laugh and mock Anant. As the police officers leave from the house, they warn Desais to be careful as they will be keeping a watch on them. Jamuna gets worried for Anant but Anant gets tensed for losing the project. Later, Radhika is seen shouting at Gehna for blaming her in the laptop explosion and warns Gehna to think before talking. Anant comes there and ends the spat and takes Gehna with him. Further, Gehna tells Anant that she cannot live without Anant. The latter gets emotional and changes the topic and talks about ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ and decides to propose her tomorrow.