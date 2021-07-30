Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Kidnappers demand heavy amount

Today's episode begins with Anant requesting one of his friends to track a car's number and asks to keep it hidden as it’s their personal matter. The Desai’s eagerly wait near the landline for a call from the kidnappers. Soon, they receive a call and demand 10 crores as ransom. Pankaj asks them about how will they be able to arrange such a big amount. Kidnapper advises him to either sell their house or transfer it to their name or else, be ready to lose Kanak. Bapuji informs Anant about their demands. Anant stops them from fulfilling their demand as he has tracked their car. Pankaj pleads to everyone to get back Kanak.

The family tracks the car's owner and Pankaj blames him for the kidnap. While the car owner tells them that he had rented his car to his old friend Dinesh. The car owner calls Dinesh and asks if he has kidnapped someone and tells him to receive his video call. Dinesh disconnects his call and tells Kanak about it.

Kanak tells the kidnappers to call baa from another number and acts as if they are torturing her. Baa panics hearing her plea. Now, Dinesh asks for money from Kanak as her family refuses to pay them. Hema tells everyone that it's her plan to grab the money as she can never be kidnapped. The next morning Desai’s receives a parcel, later Chetan opens it and gets shocked as he finds Kanak’s finger in there.

What would be Kanak’s next evil step to trouble Desai’s?

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Giaa Manek & Rupal Patel to collaborate for their new show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’