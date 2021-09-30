Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Anant finally tracks Gehna

In today’s episode, Gehna decides to rush as the timer on her bodysuit shows 12 minutes remaining until the blast. Anant gets closer to the location and finds Gehna’s scarf in his way and decides to moves forward. Gehna talks to herself and apologises to her family as she will never get back in the Desai house. Gehna feels that she has played a smart move by changing the path. On the flip side, Kumar and Sagar laugh as Gehna falls into their trap and walks in the correct direction which will cause massive destruction. A naive Gehna thinks that she has saved the city and its people by changing the path. Anant notices the tunnel and enters it wherein he drops his cellphone in the rush and starts searching Gehna in the tunnel.

Furthermore, Gehna hears Anant’s voice and turns around. Anant notices the bodysuit and the bomb attached to Gehna’s body. Gehna tells Anant to leave the tunnel as soon as possible. Anant is adamant and tells Gehna that he will not leave the tunnel without her. Gehna tries to convince Anant and requests him to leave her alone. Anant tries to trick Gehna by saying that he knows the process to defuse the bomb and asks her to give him the bodysuit. Gehna understands his trick and refuses to remove the bodysuit. Anant notices that there are only seven minutes remaining before the blast.

Back in Desai house, all the family members pray for the safety of Anant and Gehna. Radhika cries as she remembers all the moments from the past. Meanwhile, Anant distracts Gehna and snatches the bodysuit from her. Gehna gets astonished as Anant wears the bodysuit and promises to accompany her every time even after his death.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

