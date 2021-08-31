Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Desais prepare a skit for Janmashtami celebration

Today, Kanak praises Sagar for the explosion and tells him that Desais are clueless about who had planned it. Radhika decides to destroy Anant’s plan when she learns that the latter is going to propose Gehna. On the other hand, Desais decide to perform a skit to celebrate Janmashtami. Jamuna tells Anant and Gehna to dress up as Krishna and Radha. Kanak refuses to take part in the skit but Radhika forces Kanak to participate. Kanak agrees to Radhika and decides to be a part of the skit and gets 'Kans' as her character.

Anant gets ready to propose Gehna and writes a letter for her and waits in the lawn. Gehna comes in the lawn while Anant turns around as he feels shy and tells her that previously she was his responsibility but today she is his life and kneels down but gets shocked as he finds Radhika in the place of Gehna.

Anant starts searching for Gehna when learns that she had spotted someone running in their lawn and decided to follow him. Anant realises that Gehna did not hear his proposal and gets upset. Gehna and Anant go in the house and practice for their skit, while everyone applauds for their performance. Later, Anant decides to propose Gehna on the stage in front of everyone. Meanwhile Gehna finds Radhika silent and asks her the reason for the same, Radhika tells Gehna to ignore her and concentrate on her performance or else some accident can happen on the stage while they are performing.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

