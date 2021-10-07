Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Kanak tries to prove Gehna as a mental patient

Today we see that Praful gets worried about Gehna as she takes time to get back home. Hiral asks Praful to stay calm and cites that Gehna would be alright. After a while, Gehna enters the house wherein all the family members get awestruck as they see a bandage on Gehna's head. All the family members question Gehna about the injury. Finally, Gehna reveals that she is working as a taxi driver and eventually met Sagar while the latter ran away after attacking her.

The next morning, Kanak invites a lawyer and reveals that she has invited him to start the procedure of partition. The lawyer tells Desai’s that their image has been destroyed completely after Anant's death and thus suggests Praful distribute equal shares amongst the family members. Jamuna gets frustrated and agrees to the partition as Kanak constantly taunts the latter. Naveen gives them the official papers and asks Praful, Jamuna, and Gehna to sign on them. Gehna refuses to sign papers that offend Kanak.

Gehna tells Desai that she believes that Anant is still alive Kanak asks Gehna to stop behaving like a retard as Anant will never return. Gehna starts crying as she sees Anant’s photograph and later starts hallucinating Anant's visuals. Furthermore, Kanak comes to Gehna and tries to apologize wherein Gehna starts screaming. Kanak blames Gehna for killing her and suggests that she should be admitted to a mental asylum.