Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Anant tells Desai’s about Sagar’s escape

Today, we see that Anant admits Gehna’s professor in the hospital who helped Anant in saving Gehna’s life. Ahead, Gehna asks Anant about who tried to abduct her. Anant is about to reveal about Sagar but he stops as the doctor comes into the room. Gehna asks the doctor about the professors' condition and learns that the latter is in critical condition as he has lost a lot of blood.

On the other hand, Jamuna thanks god for saving Anant and Gehna’s life. Later, Sagar calls up Anant and tells him that whatever happened today was just a trailer. Anant tells Sagar that he knows that he was behind the accident. Sagar warns Anant and tells him that there is a small twist in his next plan and tells Anant that he will help him with a hint. Sagar informs Anant that he is going to kill every member of the Desai family in ‘Ganesh Utsav’ and disconnects the call.

Later, Anant talks to himself and says that Sagar will be accompanied by someone else to execute his plan and starts thinking about his partners. Anant gets tensed as he finds his family members enthusiastic about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand way. Further, Anant reveals that Sagar has escaped from the jail and also reveals that the latter was behind the attack. Jamuna tells all the family members to cancel Ganesh Utsav as Sagar will try to create issues. Gehna tells her to be positive as no one can harm them as Lord Ganesha will protect them.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform

