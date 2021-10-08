Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna meets with an accident

Today, Desai's admit that Gehna in a mental asylum while doctor Gupta examines her. Gehna feels embarrassed as Kanak tries to prove her mad wherein she is completely fine. Gehna gets furious at the doctor and asks him to leave her alone. Jamuna asks Gehna to cooperate with the doctor as all of them are trying to get her alright. Ahead, Dr.Gupta tells Gehna to accept that Anant is no more. Gehna starts screaming in the ward and tells everyone that Anant is alive. Later, the hospital authorities suggest Desai’s to admit Gehna in the hosptial as her condition may get worst.

Gehna tries to tell everyone about Anant's comeback but everyone makes a fool of her. Gehna asks Radhika to support her wherein the latter thinks that Gehna is in urgent need of medical care. Praful refuses to admit Gehna in the hosptial and takes her home. After a while, Radhika tells Kanak that Desai's are afraid and their plan is working. Gehna speaks to Anant's photograph and asks him to come back and prove everyone wrong.

The next morning, Gehna takes Krishna's bike and goes in search of Anant. Furthermore, Gehna meets with an accident and as she regains consciousness the latter informs Jamuna that Anant saved her. Kanak gets adamant and calls the ward boys from the hosptial and tells them to take Gehna away. Later, doctors decide to give a shock treatment to Gehna.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform

