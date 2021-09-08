Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Anant decides to quit his job

Today, Anant receives a threat letter and wonders who would have sent it. Anant spots Sagar and decides to catch him red-handed. Ahead, the professor collides with Sagar and the latter falls down. Krishna and Anant help the professor to stand. Meanwhile, Sagar escapes from there wherein Anant asks the professor to stay cautious as Sagar can harm anyone. Later, Gehna comes out and finds Anant tensed and also asks about the letter. Anant lies to Gehna and tells her that he got a call from an interviewer and so he is tensed for his interview.

Anant thinks that he should meet his officers regarding their secret mission and leaves the house. After a while, Anant tells his officials that his family is in danger and he wants to quit his job. The officers ask the reason behind his resignation. Anant tells them that Sagar has escaped from the jail and has been warned to kill his family. Anant also adds that Sagar’s comeback will surely result in something harmful and hence, he wants to stay close to his family.

Meanwhile, Desai’s participate in a competition where the family has to create an eco-friendly 'Ganesha' idol. Everyone successfully completes the first round, while the host informs the participants about the second round in which the contestants have to prepare Ganesha's favourite food. The host gives everyone two minutes to gather all their ingredients from the storeroom. As the countdown starts, everyone gathers their ingredients while Kanak hides Gehna’s ingredients basket. Gehna gets tensed as the time is running and she has still not collected her ingredients.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

