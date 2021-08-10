Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak punishes Gehna

Today, we see Desai’s doing all the household chores on Kanak’s order. Hema yells at Gehna for helping Kanak when she faked her kidnapping. Anant applies ointment on Gehna’s hand while she tells Anant that his support is most important to her. Later, Kanak’s mother Jigna walks into the house with her bags and knowingly spoils the floor. This irritates Hema but instead of apologizing, Jigna orders to mop the floor again.

Further, Kanak orders Gehna to get tea and snacks for Jigna and takes her to the room. Gehna enters the room with the snacks and hears Jigna telling Kanak to sell the house and gain more happiness.

Baa seems to be very nervous looking at Bapuji’s health. Gehna serves him food but Kanak snatches the plate saying that servants cannot eat before their owners, and insults Bapuji in front of everyone. Baa is shocked looking at Kanak’s behaviour and shows concern about how will her husband have medicines without food.

Anant takes Bapuji to the dining hall and asks him to sit on the chair while Kanak pulls the chair and states that servants cannot sit on the chair. Anant yet again tells Kanak to refrain from her brutal activities as it can cause serious damage to his father's health. Kanak shouts at Anant for talking to her in a bad manner and further orders that Bapuji won't get food today. Gehna pleads to Kanak for allowing Baa and Bapuji to have food.

Kanak orders Gehna to eat bitter gourds only then she would let the family members have their food. Gehna quietly eats all the bitter gourds after which the family has their food. After eating the bitter gourd, Gehna rushes to the washroom to vomit. Later, Gehna informs Anant about Kanak’s plan to sell the house which shocks Anant. Gehna tells Anant that they will use Kanak’s own tactics against her to get back their house.

