Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Radhika lands in big trouble

Today, Radhika shouts at Gehna for not getting any ingredients from the storeroom. Gehna knows the culprit behind this and asks Lord Ganesh to take her out from this problem. On the other hand, Kanak gets happy as she finds Gehna is in a problem and starts preparing their dish. Chetan asks Gehna about their plan ‘B' as they have very few ingredients. Radhika tells him that they have already lost the competition because of Gehna.

Later, the host informs the contestants that they have two hours to prepare their dish. Kanak is about to throw the extra ingredients from her section but Gehna stops her and asks to give it to her. Kanak denies it at first but Jamuna forces the latter to give the ingredients to Gehna. Radhika questions Gehna that how the latter will cook with waste ingredients of other contestants Gehna ignores Radhika and starts cooking. Radhika gets amazed to see that Gehna has solutions for every problem.

Judges like the dish prepared by Kanak and Hema but judges call Gehna’s dish to be the best amongst everyone. Later, Hema presents ‘Modaks’ made by her for round two, wherein Radhika and Kanak hide Gehna’s ‘Modaks'. As revenge, Gehna calls the NGO executive and announces that Radhika will prepare food for 150 people in the NGO on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Gehna’s announcement shocks Radhika while the latter tells Kanak to get ‘Modak’ made by Gehna but Kanak finds them missing. Radhika gets tensed as the latter will have to prepare food for 150 people if Gehna’s dish goes missing.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

