Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Sagar abducts Praful

Today, the professor teaches law to Gehna while Anant gets impressed by the professor's knowledge. Later, Gehna leaves the house as she has to participate in the events organized in their colony. Meanwhile, Anant prays to Lord Ganesh and seeks blessings so that he can finish his secret mission successfully.

Further, Judges praise Radhika for making the ‘prasad’ for Lord Ganesh. Gehna comes there with her ‘modak’. Radhika and Kanak get shocked as Gehna presents her dish to the judges. Radhika and Gehna argue with each other while Gehna tells Kanak that she should feel blessed as the latter did not expose her. Kanak questions Gehna and asks her about the evidence the latter has against her. Gehna shows her the video in which Kanak is seen stealing Gehna’s modak. Later, Gehna tells Kanak to relax as the latter won’t show the video to anyone.

Later, the judges announce Kanak as the winner of the competition. Ahead, Kanak recommends Jamuna’s name for the president of the women’s committee. Meanwhile, Sagar kidnaps Praful while the latter visits the bank. Ahead, Jamuna gets elected as the president of the women's committee.

On the flip side, Sagar’s boss threatens Praful and tells him to explain to Anant to stop his secret mission. Praful realizes that Anant has lied to everyone about his job. After a while, Praful gets back wherein Jamuna gets relieved to see Praful.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

