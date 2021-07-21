Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, July 21, 2021, Written Update: Gehna shares her plan with Kanak

The episode begins with Gehna getting asked about where she is leaving with the car keys. She says that she is going out for a walk. Kanak says that she will also go with her. Gehna tells her that she’s going towards the temple which is very far.

Listening to this, Kanak refuses to go with her. Gehna happily leaves for her driving class. On the other hand, someone knocks the door and wakes Anant up. And now unable to find Gehna, he thinks where did she go. He opens the door and it’s Paresh, he asks Anant for his prescription. Anant searches for his car key as the prescription is in his car. He then looks for the car keys but cannot find them. Soon, Gehna enters the house and gives the keys to Anant, and tells him that the key was near the door.

Further, Kanak and Gehna come across each other. Kanak says when she was on the lawn she didn’t see Anant’s car and later, found that Anant wasn't able to find his car keys. She asks her if something is wrong. On this, Gehna tells her that she’s learning how to drive as she wants to surprise Anant on their marriage anniversary.

Kanak asks if she’s learning alone? Gehna tells her everything.

Later, Gehna sets an alarm to get up early and this thing continues for some days. After a few days, while Gehna is ready to leave she looks at Anant and says, one last day, and then she won’t have to lie to Anant. As her driving class will be completed.

Let's see if Gehna can complete her driving classes without any disturbance.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

