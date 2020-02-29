Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna is a treat to watch as she enjoys her heart out during Zumba; VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna shared a video from her Zumba session on social media and we bet the fans are going to love it, check it out right here.

Zumba is definitely the new cool and many people have taken to it to have healthier lifestyles, or simply, become fitter. One cannot stress enough as to how much fun can these sessions get, however, we often see celebrity videos trying it out and they seem to be pretty fun. And one such actress who keeps sharing videos from her Zumba sessions is none other than Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna, and yesterday, she shared another one as well.

Surbhi shared a super fun and cool video from her Zumba classes where she can be seen having a fun time with the trainers and along with that, it sure serves as a multi-purpose to turn fitter and healthier as well. She wrote, "with these mad energetic master trainers of ZUMBA from all over.. jamming cause there is no stopping me as i hear the Zumba Beats.. Hugely Respect the form and always will .. My Go to Transformation Work-Out."

Check out Surbhi Chandna's video right here:

Meanwhile, reports have it that Sanjivani is all set to go off-air, and despite the leap in the show, it has failed to garner numbers. It was only recently that a new character was added in the form of actor Gaurav Chopra, however, things did not quite work out.

