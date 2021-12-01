Santhwanam, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Hari is showered with more gifts from Thambi

As the episode starts, Shiva tells Sreedevi and how Anjali was hoping for a bike ride in the rain with him. Sreedevi asks him to fulfill her small wishes. As Shiva goes to his room, Anjali kisses Sreedevi as she is overjoyed after her ride with Shiva. Shiva is about to go to the store and he starts searching around for something. As Anjali asks him what it is, he tells her that he’s missing her hand around his waist.

Aparna and her family are gathered around for a coffee and Hari is having a hard time getting along with them. Aparna and Thambi keep talking about conducting programs and the temple. As they see Hari is upset about something, Ambika and Thambi try to cheer him up. Thambi later hands over a key to a new bike she brought for Hari. The family comes out and sees the new back Hari brought for Thambi. Hari unwillingly accepts the gift as the family forces him. He takes a ride along with Aparna around their compound.

Aparna expresses her excitement over her father’s care for Hari and asks Hari if he realises now, why she was talking about her father so proudly. Back at Krishna stores, Shathru teaches Kannan about some tricks to handle the customers. As Shiva returns, Shathru informs him that Kannan has learned to handle customers and Knanan tells Balan that he shall handle the new store in town. Kannan later annoys Balan again as he tells them he doesn’t think Hari will come back anytime soon.

Hari finds out that Aparna is sleeping and he sneaks out of the house to visit his family. Baskaran sees him leaving and Hari tells him he’s going for a walk. As the episode ends, Hari pays a surprise visit to Santhwanam and the family is excited to see him back.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, November 30, 2021, Written Update; Thambi is impressed by Hari's behavior