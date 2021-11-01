Santhwanam, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Shankaran warns Balan about Thambi

Published on Nov 01, 2021
   
As the episode starts, Shiva keeps telling Balan it may not be wise to visit Thambi as it might create even more issues. Balan doesn’t want Aparna to be upset and he tells Shiva that he has made up his mind to go. Shiva asks Hari for support and Hari tells him he is unable to make a decision on seeing Aparna’s excitement. Kannan tells Anjali that Aparna didn’t like Shiva's attempt to stop Balan.

Aparna expresses his contempt towards Shiva for objecting to Balan's decision. Hari tells her, Shiva is fearing that the visit might create even more issues as he knows Thambi’s hatred towards the family. On seeing Aparna’s excitement, Hari advises her to keep her expectations a bit low and Aparna firmly believes that her father will forgive her soon enough.

Shankaran calls Anjali and informs her about taking the house back from Thambi. He asks Anjali to come over to their house and Anjali tells him that she will have to be at Santhwanam as Balan and Sreedevi are going to visit Thambi. Shankaran reveals Thambi’s attitude towards Santhwanam and he decides to talk to Balan to warn him about it. Shankaran calls Balan and informs him about Thambi’s warning. Balan asks Sreedevi if they should still visit Thambi and she advises him that they should as Aparna would be disappointed if they don’t.

Anjali decides to check Shiva’s phone to know about the friend Shiva is keen on helping. Her plans fail as Shiva catches her. Anjali happily informs Shiva about her father taking back the house and Anjali is eager to know the person who helped her father. She tells Shiva how she hoped, Shiva would have been the one to help her father. As the episode ends, Anjali requests Shiva to take her to her home and Shiva asks her to go by herself.

