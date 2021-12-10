Santhwanam, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Aparna is annoyed with Hari’s behaviour

As the episode starts, Hari and Aparna take off from Amravati house. Back at Santhwanam, the family is waiting to see Hari and Aparna return. Lakshmi starts worrying whether they might postpone their return again. Suddenly Kannan hears the bike’s sound and he rushes to see them coming. The family rushes to greet Hari and Aparna, while Kannan is busy checking out the bike.

Balan is excited on seeing Hari and Aparna return home. Aparna by mistakenly calls Lakshmi as “mummy” as she was used to calling her mom that way. Aparna tells the family how her father has taken a liking to Hari. Kannan compliments Hari’s new bike and he then notices the ornaments on Hari, who tells them how Aparna compelled him to wear them. Sreedevi tells him, those seem fit on him and there is nothing to be shy of. On Aparna’s request, Balan and his brothers check out Hari’s new bike.

Balan asks Hari to take a day off from work and Hari tells him he has enough days off and he will be at the store soon. Kannan tells the family he wishes to have a father-in-law like Thambi. Hari is relieved as Sreedevi serves him breakfast. Aparna is annoyed as Hari starts complimenting Sreedevi’s food, a bit too much.

Aparna later confronts Hari for insulting her family. She asks him why he had to have breakfast as he was starving for days. Hari tells her how much homely food means to him. On seeing Hari removing the ornaments, Aparna questions him again. Hari tells her he is grateful to her father for his gifts, but he won’t be wearing ornaments as he isn’t used to it. As the episode ends, Aparna is annoyed again as Hari doesn’t take his new bike to work.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Anjali consoles Balan as he becomes upset