Santhwanam, 11 December 2021, Written Update: Sreedevi and Anjali advise Aparna

As the episode starts, Hari asks Kannan to get the keys of Shiva’s scooter. Aparna confronts him for not taking his new bike and asks if he is trying to take revenge for what she said. Hari tells her he is Balan’s brother and he doesn’t want to display his wealth to the public so that they would know he is Thambi’s son-in-law. Sreedevi asks Aparna about her fight with Hari and advises her not to fight as it affects her child. Aparna doesn’t take it seriously and Sreedevi takes Anjali’s help to convince her. They make up all sorts of stories to convince Aparna, so that she would take care of her child.

Back at the store Balan is still lost in his thoughts about seeing Hari along with Thambi. He even makes a mistake while giving a balance amount to a customer. Meanwhile Hari arrives at the store and Shathru asks him about his new bike and ornaments. Hari tells them he isn’t interested in having those and it was forced on him. He further tells them about the over care that he deserved at Aparna’s house. Balan gets a little upset as Hari tells them how Thambi addressed him as his own son. But he is relieved as Hari tells them that his family makes him happy more than anything.

Ambika makes plans to take Aparna to the doctor as she will be paying her a visit to drop her luggage. Sreedevi expresses her excitement to take Aparna for the check up to Anjali. Later, Sreedevi is upset as Aparna informs them about her plans to visit the doctor along with her mother.

Balan gets a call from someone and he immediately leaves the store. As the episode ends, we learn that it was Thambi’s manager Baskaran who summoned him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

