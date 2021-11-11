Santhwanam, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna breaks her fast after Shiva consoles her

As the episode starts, Shiva tells Aparna that he has no hard feelings in apologising to her father, so that he would visit her. Aparna tells him there is no need for him to do that and she appreciates his willingness to make sacrifices for her. Shiva sticks to his decision but Hari doesn’t want Shiva to do it. Shiva tells Hari that he has made up his mind and he will be doing it for Aparna. Balan admires Shiva’s move and Shiva asks Sreedevi to bring dinner for Aparna.

Balan and Sreedevi are having a hard time finding sleep as the thought of Shiva apologising to Thambi is worrying them. Balan tells Sreedevi that he never thought Shiva would make such a decision. Balan asks Sreedevi if he should go with Shiva tomorrow as Thambi might take advantage of him. Sreedevi advises him to send Hari instead as Shiva might be provoked if Thambi insults Balan.

Aparna is having second thoughts about agreeing with Shiva’s decision. She asks Hari if they have to send Shiva as everyone one in the family will be having a hard time seeing Shiva lowering himself for her. Hari tells Aparna there is no way they will be able to enter Shiva's mind now. He also tells her that Thambi might come up with another demand, even after Shiva’s apology Aparna assures him that she won’t trouble the family anymore if her father doesn’t visit her.

Anjali is worried about Shiva’s visit to Thambi and Shiva assures her that Thambi just wants to clear the embarrassment before he visits Aparna. Anjali tells Shiva that she never knew he cared for her father so much. Shiva recalls the time he used to hate her father when she learned that he betrayed his father. Anjali asks Shiva if he has any memory of her from her childhood and Shiva recalls one his memories from her school days. Next morning Shiva and Hari arrive at Thambi’s house to apologise. As the episode ends, Ambika goes to inform Thambi of their arrival. Hari tells Shiva that he shall apologise, on his behalf.

