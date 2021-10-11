Santhwanam, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi warns Shankaran

As the episode starts, Hari is busy feeding Aparna, who is having a hard time having her breakfast. Devi notices Anjali’s new earrings and she tells them that it is Shiva’s gift. Kanan tells them about Anjali’s attempt to show Shiva her earrings. Aparna asks Hari to learn something from Anjali and Shiva as their romance is on a higher level.

Shankaran happily informs Savithri about the bulk order that his furniture shop has received. Just as they are delighted about the good news, Thambi makes his arrival. Shankaran asks Thambi, the reason for his unexpected visit. Thambi tells him that he only visited him three times since he borrowed his money and reminds him of the money that he owes him. Shankaran tells him about orders his store has been receiving and promises to pay his debt soon enough.

Thambi gives him a day’s time to pay his debts and threatens to drag him out of his house if he doesn’t. Shankaran begs for his mercy and Thambi tells him he would have shown him mercy if he wasn’t Balan’s uncle. He reminds him how he married his own daughter to Balan’s brother, without his consent.

Savithri and Shankaran look at each other in anguish. Savithri tells Shankaran it is better to die than to be sent out from their own house. Balan asks Hari if Shiva is still mad at him for scolding him. Hari tells him about Shiva’s gift to Anjali and later they learn about Shiva's visit to the store last night from Shathru.

Shiva arrives at the store and Balan and Hari mock him. Shiva knows that Shathru must have told them about his visit last night. Shiva manages to escape from there as they pull his legs. As the episode ends, Shathru feels like he is going to get some from Shiva.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi provokes Thambi