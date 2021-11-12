Santhwanam, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi puts forward another demand

As the episode starts, Hari is having a hard time allowing Shiva to beg Thambi for his mercy. Shiva asks him to relax and assures him everything will be fine. Ambika informs Thambi about Hari and Shiva's arrival. Thambi arrives and takes his seat. He doesn’t meet eye-to-eye with them and orders Ambika to ask them what they want.

Just as Shiva starts to talk, Hari stops him and steps up and apologizes to Thambi. Thambi calls his actions a drama and tells him those won’t work on him. He recalls the previous visits from the members of Santhwanam and asks Hari if Kannan will be the next to come. Thambi reminds them how the Santhwanam family confronted him, when he laid his hands on Kannan. He asks Hari if he is expecting him to forget all of it.

Shiva decides to speak up and he admits that he crossed the line last time and apologizes for it. He asks him to have mercy on Aparna and proceeds to touch his feet. Hari stops him and tells him he can’t allow him to do that. Thambi goes back to his room and Ambika asks him to accept their request.

Thambi asks Ambika to stay back as he talks to Hari and Shiva. Thambi makes another demand that Shiva shouldn’t be at home while he visits Aparna. Hari lashes out at him but Shiva accepts the demand. Thambi promises them that he shall visit Aparna. As they leave Hari has second thoughts about the demand and Shiva asks him to think about Aparna. Shiva gets a call from Anjali and Shiva informs her that Thambi has agreed to visit Aparna.

Back home everyone is worried about what might be happening at Thambi’s house and Anjali informs them about Thambi’s decision to visit her. Aparna is delighted to hear it and Sreedevi starts making arrangements to greet Aparna’s parents. On seeing Sreedevi’s excitement Aparna breaks down in tears. Aparna tells Anjali how great a person Sreedevi is. Anjali tells her it is with her love that the family is held together.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

