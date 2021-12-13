Santhwanam, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Baskaran warns Balan about Thambi

As the episode starts, Baskaran warns Balan about the consequences if Thambi saw them together. Baskaran asks Balan if he is aware about the developments at Thambi’s house. Baskaran informs Balan that Hari might change if Thambi continues to give him favours. Baskaran reminds how Rajeshwari hated Hari for taking Aparna from them and how she sent goons after him. He asks Balan what might happen when she learns about Hari being made in charge of all temple matters. Balan assures Baskaran that his brother won’t crumble in front of Thambi no matter what he tries.

As the family describes Hari’s skill in making chapatis, Aparna asks him why he didn’t help her mother while they were at her house. Hari then mocks how hard it is to make food for the bear (referring to Aparna’s father).

Shathru asks Shiva to join him in drinking but he refuses it because of Anjali. He then calls Anjali and informs that he will be a little late and Anjali is delighted as Shiva has started informing her about such things. She asks him if he plans to have drinks and Shiva assures her he won’t. Shathru advises some techniques to Shiva to save himself from his wife after drinking, he listens to those advises to impress Anjali, but he refuses to drink with him.

Shiva then goes to a bakery and buys Anjali’s favourite sweets. Sreedevi gives Lakshmi some tablets to calm her fever down. Balan is worried as he learns that his mother has fallen sick and Anjali too rushes to check on her. Lakshmi tells them how she has been disturbed ever since she heard about Thambi's attempts to take Hari away from the family. Anjali and Balan console her and assures her that won’t happen. Shiva returns home with flowers and sweets for Anjali but he is deflated as he learns but about his mother’s sickness. As the episode ends, Sreedevi assures him that she will take care of his mother.

