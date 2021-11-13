Santhwanam, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi & Ambika arrive at Santhwanam

As the episode starts, Balan starts worrying for Hari and Shiva as he doesn’t hear from them. Shathru tells Balan, Thambi wouldn’t dare to create any issue after Shiva’s confrontation. On seeing Shathru's knowledge regarding Shiva’s confrontation with Thambi, Balan learns that Shathru was there with Shiva. Shathru thinks that Balan will send him away but he forgives him. Later Shathru reveals that Shankaran was staying at the go down, when he lost his house.

Ambika is busy packing fruits for Aparna and Thambi hands over her a golden necklace that he bought for her on her birthday. Ambika is delighted at his gestures and wonders why he hides his love with hatred for everyone.

Hari and Shiva return and inform Balan that Thambi has accepted to visit Aparna. Hari tries to tell Balan about Thambi’s demand, but Shiva does all the talking and convinces Balan that all went well on their visit. Balan takes Hari to make the arrangements at home and asks Shiva to be home without any delay. Shathru notices Shiva’s upset and enquires about it. Shathru is angered as he learns about Thambi’s demand.

Balan and Hari arrive at Santhwanam and Aparna asks them where Shiva is. Sreedevi informs them how Aparna has been eagerly waiting to thank Shiva for his gesture. Finally, to Aparna’s delight, Thambi and Ambika arrive at Santhwanam. On seeing that Thambi is reluctant to enter the house Balan asks him to come in. Lakshmi asks Thambi if he remembers the last time he came here, Thambi tells her he doesn’t forget anything. On seeing him angry Balan asks him to forget what all happened between them and enjoy their visit. Thambi tells him he is just here because of Aparna’s demand and Shiva’s gesture. Sreedevi informs Anjali things aren’t as they expected. As the episode ends, Sreedevi serves the juice and Thambi refuses it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

